ONA, WV (WOWK) – Our 13 Sportszone game of the Week is Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg. The Knights rolled to a 31-10 win over the Big Reds.
Hear what the Parkersburg head coach had to say before the big game.
by: Zach Gilleland
Posted:
Updated:
ONA, WV (WOWK) – Our 13 Sportszone game of the Week is Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg. The Knights rolled to a 31-10 win over the Big Reds.
Hear what the Parkersburg head coach had to say before the big game.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now