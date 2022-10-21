COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – It was the final night of regular season high school football in Ohio, with playoffs starting next week.

Coal Grove hosted Rock Hill, and came out rolling.

We went into halftime and the Hornets were up 50-28.

Chase Hall had a huge interception, we’ve been saying his name all season long. The kid is a threat on both sides of the ball and is responsible for most of Coal Grove’s scores this season.

Check out the highlights above!

Coal Grove ended up winning this, the final 56-28.