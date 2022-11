COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – Coal Grove hosted West Jefferson for the second round of the playoffs tonight, the Hornets posted 23 in the first quarter alone.

But West Jefferson battled back, tallying 27 points in the final twelve minutes.

Coal Grove has their weapon in Chase Hall though, who helped them walk away with the seven point win, the final 47-40.

Coal Grove now rolls on to the regional semifinals, here is the full playoff bracket.