COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – Coal Grove hosted Malvern in the first round of the playoffs for Ohio high school football.

Malvern came out rolling in the first quarter, but Coal Grove battled back to go into halftime down 28-20.

The second half was a shootout, Coal Grove’s Chase Hall racked up six touchdowns and the defense picked off Malvern five times to win it big; the final 67-43 the final.