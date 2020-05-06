Coach Flynn says WVU wrestling has “buzz” to build on historic but tough season

MORGANTOWN, WV (WV Illustrated) – When thinking about this year’s WVU wrestling squad, the success of Noah Adams is likely at the forefront of Mountaineer fans’ minds.

Why wouldn’t it be? The redshirt sophomore from Coal City made history with an undefeated record and a Big 12 title — on top of several other honors both on and off the wrestling mat. For the rebuilding Mountaineers, though, there was much more to the season that made it a success.

“We had a couple of solid dual meet wins, but with our young team I think we’re building for the future,” WVU Wrestling Coach Tim Flynn says. “But certainly, I think all the buzz around our program right now is Noah Adams having an undefeated year.”

Flynn just wrapped up his second season as the Mountaineers’ head coach after spending two decades at Edinboro. When he arrived in Morgantown, he knew he would have to rebuild a program, but he wasn’t quite sure what kind of an undertaking that would be.

“I was at one place for so long…you know, people talk about culture, and when you have a good culture, even if you’re not winning…your kids know what’s expected of them,” Flynn says. “….So I probably underestimated how hard it would be to put a winning culture in place.”

Despite the team’s win-loss record of 4-12, he says that winning culture has been established in Morgantown.

“This program’s going places,” he says. “So, it was a lot harder, I think, than I thought.”

Flynn attributes this assessment to many of the individual successes on the mat, not just by Adams, but also wrestlers like Caleb Rea and Alex Hornfeck, who both posted winning records as underclassmen.

Still, the program has a long way to go, and Flynn knows that. Not only that, but he knows what it’s going to take.

“We just need talent,” he says. “We need more Noahs.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories