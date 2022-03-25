CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Glenville State University (GSU) women’s basketball team will play in their first-ever national championship Friday night, and Gov. Jim Justice is calling on all West Virginians to root them on.

GSU’s Lady Pioneers will play Western Washington at 8 p.m. on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama, for the NCAA Division II championship game. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

“This team has got to be one of the most dominant college sports teams in state history, but they’ve got to finish the job with a win tonight,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s another opportunity for West Virginia to shine on the national stage, and I hope everyone will join me in cheering the Lady Pioneers on to a big win.”

The Lady Pioneers have made history this season — first number one national rank, best school record of 34-1, and now a first National Championship.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment by the Lady Pioneers,” Gov. Justice said. “I am so proud of their hard work this season and, judging by the scores of the previous games in this tournament, I have no doubt they will bring their A-game tonight.”

GSU’s women’s basketball has a 96-point average per game this season.

In the NCAA Division II national championship tournament, Glenville has won each game by a 28-point average. Glenville’s championship game opponent, Western Washington, has an eight-point average victory margin.

Glenville defeated Grand Valley State on Wednesday with a score of 77-53. The Lady Pioneers’ closest tournament game was still won by 12 points. They scored 103 points in the Elite Eight.

“All of this incredible success starts with Glenville State’s outstanding head coach, Kim Stephens,” Gov. Justice said. “Coach Stephens is a graduate of Parkersburg South and a Glenville State alum herself. While their success story this season has been unbelievable, it’s even sweeter to know that we have a West Virginia native molding this West Virginia team into one of the very best juggernauts in the entire country.”

Earlier this week, Coach Stephens was named Division II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. Stephens has been GSU’s head women’s basketball coach for six seasons.