Grant Wells has remarkable first career college start in huge 59-0 win

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Entering the 2020 college football season, not many knew about Marshall Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Grant Wells. Now a little more than 24 hours later, after the Herd’s 59-nothing shutout win over Eastern Kentucky. and a record-setting debut, its a name the college football world will never forget.

The George Washington product placed the thundering herd back on the national map following a remarkable performance in his debut.

Behind the arm of Wells, the Herd racked up 627 total yards and 34 first downs in the lopsided season-opening victory.

In his first career start, Wells was 16 of 23, threw for 307 yards, and had 4 touchdowns.

Wells set a new record for most passing yards for herd quarterbacks in a debut with 307, and is in a 3-way tie with the most touchdown passes with 4.

Coming into the game, Wells never threw a college pass, now the Herd QB is in history books.

“I didn’t really even know that. That’s awesome for me you know to be mentioned in the same sentence or stats or the guys that came before me because I know marshall has a rich history of and you know I didn’t know that until just now so that is pretty cool, Wells said.”

Let’s take a closer look at Grant’s season-opening performance, these numbers are very impressive.

Again, he went 16 of 23 for 307 yards and did not turn the ball over.

He also had 4 passing scores, and a very high completion percentage right around 70 percent.

Wells didn’t even need to finish the game, he found 8 receivers in the first half, as Marshall popped the Colonels 59-0.

