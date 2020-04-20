Hall of Fame WVSU Baseball Coach Cal Bailey Dies at 77

INSTITUTE, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia State University was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Calvin L. Bailey, the legendary Head Baseball Coach of the Yellow Jackets from 1978-2014, on Sunday afternoon. Born April 8, 1943, Bailey was 77 years old when he passed.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Cal’s passing,” said Athletic Director Nate Burton.” “He was one of the greatest coaches, not only in West Virginia State University history, but in the state of West Virginia. Coach will be missed by the entire WVSU community.”

Current Head Baseball Coach Sean Lloyd played for Bailey at West Virginia State in the 90’s and was his assistant coach for two decades. Loyd had this to say about his mentor:

“Cal dedicated his life to baseball. He used baseball as a tool to help kids and young men mature. His goal was for his players to be the best player, student, and person they could be. His impact on baseball in our state will never be matched. He loved West Virginia State and was proud that he achieved all of his accomplishments here. My heart goes out to his wife Ruth, son Dan, and daughter Janna, and the entire WVSU family. Cal was a great educator, coach, and mentor.”

“Cal” Bailey led the West Virginia State University baseball program to 19 conference championships and two World Series appearances in his 36 years at the helm. He coached 16 All-American players and tallied over 1,000 wins while managing the Yellow Jackets.

Bailey was named WVIAC Coach of the Year on eight occasions and was selected West Virginia “College Coach of the Year” in 1980. That was the first time that a baseball coach received the honor. In 1999 and 2005, he was also voted North Atlantic Region Coach of the Year.

The baseball field at West Virginia State University is deservedly named in his honor, “Calvin L. Bailey Field.” Every player and coach that joins the baseball program at West Virginia State knows his name and the tremendous legacy that he left behind.

Bailey is the winningest college coach in any sport in the state of West Virginia with a record of 1,063-521-4 (.670). He was inducted into the WVSU Hall of Fame in 1985 and the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

A native of Netwon, W.Va., “Cal” Bailey graduated from Spencer High School in 1960 and went on to pitch for West Virginia State where he earned All-WVIAC honors. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 23rd round of the 1966 MLB Draft and spent six years in the minor leagues. He joined the WVSU coaching staff in 1974 as an assistant before being named head coach in 1978.

Bailey is survived by his wife, Ruth, an alumnus of WVSU and former cheerleader, and their two children, Danny and Janna. He also has four grandchildren.

In his spare time, Bailey was an avid hunter and farmer. He was named Kanawha County Farmer of the Year in 2002.

Courtesy: West Virginia State University Athletic Department