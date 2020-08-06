Herbert Hoover basketball standout inks with WVSU for football & basketball

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The last time the WOWK 13 Sportszone checked in with Herbert Hoover basketball star Grant Bonner, he was shooting hoops at home in his backyard.

This week, the Hoover grad put pen to paper and will be the newest slot receiver for West Virginia State University.

Bonner held his National Letter of Intent signing ceremony alongside his parents with more friends and family watching.

The state commit says his heart is in two places right now – he will play football and be a walk-on for basketball.

Bonner is Hoover’s all-time boys leading scorer in program history, and finishes his high school career with more than 1,100 points.

He is known for basketball and he says even he was shocked when coach John Pennington wanted him to join the Yellow Jackets football team. Bonner only had one year of high school football experience in his junior year.

“I was very surprised considering I only got to play one year in high school, but after talking to him really liked the coaches. He gave me an opportunity to play and I took it,” Bonner said. “Just the playbook that’s the difference between playing basketball and football is being able to learn the playbook and certain techniques that I’m not used to. I’m gonna have to get used to them in college.”

Bonner will major in nursing at WVSU.

