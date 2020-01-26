Highlights of Kentucky win over Texas Tech in overtime, Final 76-74

LUBBOCK, TX (CBS) – Kentucky flew to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Nick Richards was a key play maker this game, scoring seven of his 25 points in overtime; he also made two free throws with 10 seconds left, which helped push the game into overtime.

Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for Kentucky, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half court for a 36-34 halftime lead.

Texas Tech had won 54 consecutive non-conference games since December 2013, that run is now broken.

Kyler Edwards had 17 points, and Davide Moretti 15 for the Red Raiders.

No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech in overtime, 76-74.