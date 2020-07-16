Huggins adds new signee for 2020-21 season

WVU hoops is giving its final scholarship for this season to a 6-foot-10 forward from Senegal.

Head coach Bob Huggins announced Thursday that Seny Ndiaye has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for WVU in 2020-21.

Ndiaye played for Huntington Prep last year and averaged five points, six rebounds and three blocks per game. He’ll join incoming freshman Isaiah Cottrell, another Huntington Prep product, on West Virginia’s roster next season.

“Seny has impressed us with his work ethic,” Huggins said in a statement. “Coach (Erik) Martin and I saw him in Atlanta two years ago. We were really impressed with how hard he played and how hard he competed. We watched him this past year at Huntington Prep. He’s gotten better and better. We think he could have a really good career for us at West Virginia.”

According to a release, Ndiaye is expected to enroll at WVU for the fall semester.