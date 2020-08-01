Inaugural John Pennington charity golf tournament huge success

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – So while Marshall’s is underway, the Mountain East Conference won’t open preseason camp till August 17. West Virginia State football coach John Pennington is staying busy — holding his inaugural charity golf tournament in South Charleston.
Coach Penn was looking good off the tee box on No. 10.
All the money raised from the 13 team tournament will be donated to West Virginia State athletes, to help purchase textbooks and other school items a portion of the funds will also be given to walking miracles — a charity that helps families who have children with cancer.
Pennington says with all the doom and gloom around these days, this is the perfect time to give back to the community.
