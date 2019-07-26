‘Inside the Huddle’ Hosted by Tony Caridi Raises Money for Central West Virginia United Way

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) — Nearly 200 people gathered at the Charleston Marriott for football and fundraising on Thursday night. The college football season is nearly a month away but WOWK 13 SportsZone was able to get inside the huddle tonight and preview the season with the voice of the Mountaineers Tony Caridi.

“Not only is it a new coach, it’s new coordinators, it’s new styles of play, it’s new culture. So, I’m intrigued by it all. I want to see the pieces all come together,” said Caridi. “I couldn’t be happier with what I’ve seen since Neal Brown was hired right at the turn of the year. I think he’s touched everything that needed to be touched. It’ll be a rebuilding year. There’s no doubt that.”

‘Inside the Huddle’ is in its 11th year raising money for local charities. As Caridi previewed the season and took questions, several items were available for bidding in a silent auction.

All proceeds from Thursday’s event will benefit United Way of Central West Virginia.