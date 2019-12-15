Joe Burrow Wins 2019 Heisman Trophy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WOWK) – LSU standout quarterback Joe Burrow of Athens, Ohio is the winner of the 85th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Burrow was awarded the trophy Saturday night at the Heisman Trophy announcement ceremony in New York City.

Burrow moved to Athens County, Ohio when his dad, former University of Nebraska and NFL player Jimmy Burrow, took at a job at the nearby Ohio University. Joe Burrow went to Athens High School where he led the school to three straight playoff appearances. During his career, he passed for more than 11,000 yards. As a high school senior, he was Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

After high school, he first played college football at Ohio State before making his way to Baton Rouge and Louisiana State University.

He is the second quarterback in LSU’s school history to record back-to-back 10-win seasons and he was a unanimous choice as SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Burrow leads the nation with a 77.9% completion percentage and 48 touchdown passes, is second with 4,715 passing yards and 201.5 passing efficiency and is third with 10.74 yards per attempt. He has also led the Tigers to a 13-0 record, top ranking in the polls and berth in the College Football Playoff, where they are the number one seed and will face Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on December 28, 2019.

Other finalists for the award were Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories