Kansas withdraws from Big 12 Tournament, player tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: A general view of the tip-off during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 basketball tournament between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at the T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO — A player on the Kansas men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Jayhawks have withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament.

The team will remain in Kansas City as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament and follow health and safety protocols. They will continue to test daily per NCAA guidelines.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

KU was scheduled to play Texas in the semifinals on Friday. The Longhorns will advance to the Big 12 Tournament championship game against the winner between Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Kansas joins Duke and Virginia as teams to have been removed from their conference tournaments due to a positive COVID-19 test within their programs.

Before the tournament, the Jayhawks announced that David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna were out of the conference tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, but were expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.