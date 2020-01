BATON ROUGE, L.A. (CNN) – The LSU football team and their fans celebrated their national championship win in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The team paraded around LSU’s campus before a rally at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Head Coach Ed Orgeron gave an emotional speech during the trophy presentation; calling his players “the very best team in the world.”

LSU’s victory over the Clemson Tigers was it’s fourth national title in school history.