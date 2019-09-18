Marshall, Cincinnati Both on Bye Ahead of September 28th Match Up

Huntington, W. Va (WOWK) — Returning the bell back to Huntington will go down as a highlight for this year’s Marshall squad, but the team has officially moved on and is spending the bye week focusing on Cincinnati.

The Bearcats happen to have a break this weekend as well, giving both teams time to prepare for their September 28th match up.

Limiting turnovers and stepping up in big game situations will be key components of Marshall’s success this season.

And Head coach Doc Holliday says this week is about getting healthy and remaining focused on playing smart football

“We want to be a tough physical team that takes care of the football,” said Holliday. “You know anytime you play a really good team like Ohio or Boise or Cincinnati or anybody that is a great football team, its going to come down to one or two things. Number one is turnovers. If you look at that game, what’s the difference in that game? Maybe turnovers. They had 1 we didn’t have any.”

Cincinnati (2-1, 0-0) is coming off a 35-15 win over Miami of Ohio.