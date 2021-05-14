Countdown to Tax Day
Marshall men’s soccer on to national championship following win

CARY, N.C. (WOWK) – The 10th ranked Marshall men’s soccer team has advanced to the 2020 NCAA College Cup final after defeating UNC 1 to 0.

This was the 9th time that UNC appeared in the men’s NCAA College Cup.

Marshall will play the winner of the Indiana/Pittsburgh game in the championship.

Marshall has already beat the defending national champions, the Georgetown Hoyas, as well as the number one ranked team, Clemson, in the tournament.

