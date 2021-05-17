Marshall men’s soccer team wins national championship

CARY, NC (WOWK) – The Marshall men’s soccer team defeated Indiana 1 to 0 to win the NCAA College Cup Championship.

The 10th-ranked Marshall team defeated the 3rd-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on a damp Monday evening in North Carolina at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Herd already had beaten number one ranked Clemson, Georgetown, who was the defending national champions and North Carolina in the final four match.

