Marshall men’s soccer team wins national championship

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - 128 golfers teed off at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane to remember the life of Will Washburn, who tragically passed away in April of last year.

"I don't think anyone realized how much he touched the community and how many people he really touched and most people don't realize that until something tragic happens but I think he would be in awe of this and in my mind knowing this family, it does not surprise me for the support because they deserve everything so does will for everything that has been presented to this."