Marshall takes down No. 23 Appalachian State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the second time in history, since joining the FBS, Marshall football has taken down an AP Top 25 ranked team.

The last time this happened: 2003 against Kansas State.

Marshall University faced the Appalachian State Mountaineers at home for their second game of the season.

App State is ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 list, and was coming off of a 35-20 win against Charlotte last Saturday.

The Thundering Herd got on the board first, after a touchdown by running back Brenden Knox.

The Mountaineers quickly responded in the next drive with a touchdown catch by Jalen Virgil.

The first quarter ended tied, 7-7.

The second quarter had one score by Marshall, a field goal.

The game went into halftime 10-7, Marshall in the lead.

Herd quarterback Grant Wells threw a monster pass towards the end of the third quarter that got Marshall into the redzone; and with 4:44 left in the quarter the Herd punched in another six.

It was 17-7, Marshall with the game heading into the fourth quarter.

No more scores would happen after that; the final 17-7.

The Thundering Herd takes down the 23rd ranked team in the country.

