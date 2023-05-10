COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — The Marshall Thundering Herd will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, according to Marshall University.

The University said the game will be on Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

They said Marshall University is guaranteed $1.6 million for the game against the Buckeyes, making it one of the largest single-game contracts in the University’s history.

How to watch the game has not been released.

This will be the third time Marshall University and Ohio State University played, according to the University. The first time in 2004 and the second time in 2010.