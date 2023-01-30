HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall volleyball head coach Ari Aganus has announced the team’s 2023 spring schedule.

The schedule features three home matches against Fairmont State on March 25 at 2 p.m., Davis & Elkins at 6 p.m. on April 1 and April 6 against West Virginia State at 6 p.m.

2023 Marshall Volleyball Spring Schedule

March 25 – vs. Fairmont State – Huntington, W.Va. – 2:00 pm

April 1 – vs. – Davis and Elkins – Huntington, W.Va – 6:00 pm

April 6 – vs. West Virginia State – Huntington, W.Va. – 6:00 pm

April 15 – at KIVA – Louisville, Ky. – TBD