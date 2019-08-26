Mountaineer Gameday Xtra to debut Wednesday on WVi digital platforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – If you can’t get enough of the Mountaineers on the weekends, West Virginia Illustrated is keeping the conversation going during the week with the debut of Mountaineer Gameday Xtra (MGD Xtra) on Facebook and WVIllustrated.com.

MGD Xtra will give fans an unique look at Mountaineer athletics by featuring interviews, interactive Q&As with fans, expert analysis from the one and only Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley and insight from WVi’s Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell. With episodes debuting weekly on West Virginia Illustrated’s digital platforms, WVi hopes to get fans involved with the Mountaineer sports conversation.

To get their questions noticed, fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #AskMGDXtra.

Fans are encouraged to get involved by sending in their questions related to the Mountaineers to be answered by Farrell and Trinone on each week’s episode.