New Ohio State Buckeyes introduced on National Signing Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 13 of the 19 new Buckeyes were introduced to the media Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2022. A majority of this year’s recruiting class have already signed their national letter of intent and arrived on campus in January.

17 players committed to Ohio State by the time early National Signing Day rolled around on December 15. Since then, Ryan Day has snagged two more recruits in defensive lineman Hero Kanu from California and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman from Wisconsin.

Arguably the biggest get for Ohio State is not an incoming freshman but rather grad senior Tanner McCalister who transferred in from Oklahoma State. McCalister, a safety, spent four years learning under OSU’s new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and is expected to have a significant role on the defense.

“Tanner was already a coach on the field and he’ll be more so here at Ohio State because he’s been with me. We’ve been through the wars together. He understands me,” Knowles said. “He’ll be a great professional someday. I’m glad he’s going to spend the year with us though.”

Incoming Buckeyes

CB Jyaire Brown

LB C.J. Hicks

OT George Fitzpatrick

LB DeaMonte Trayanum

DE Caden Curry

WR Kyion Grayes

QB Devin Brown

WR Caleb Burton

TE Bennett Christian

SAF Tanner McCalister (transfer, Oklahoma State)

LB Gabe Powers

SAF Kye Stokes

CB Ryan Turner

SAF Sonny Styles

DL Hero Kanu

OL Carson Hinzman

RB Dallan Hayden

WR Kojo Antwi

OT Avery Henry

Ohio State also shored up its quarterback room this past weekend when Dublin Coffman’s Mason Maggs announced he was coming to OSU as a preferred walk on.