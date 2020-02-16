No. 1 Baylor tops No. 14 West Virginia 70-59, ties Big 12 mark

Baylor guard Jared Butler reacts to a score against West Virginia in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

West Virginia forward Derek Culver, right, is guarded by Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

West Virginia forward Derek Culver, left, fouls Baylor forward Flo Thamba, right, while driving to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., right, drives around Baylor guard Jared Butler, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

Baylor guard Jared Butler reacts to a score against West Virginia in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia.

The Bears led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run.

Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia tied a season high with 22 turnovers and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.