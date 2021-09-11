No. 3 Ohio State falls to No. 12 Oregon 35-28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State fell 35-28 to No. 12 Oregon Saturday afternoon. This is the Buckeyes first home loss since Sept. 9, 2017 and the loss also snaps OSU’s 23-game regular season win streak.

Ohio State allowed more than 250 yards rushing, seven yards per carry and 236 yards passing. C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 500 yards and three touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the defense struggled throughout the game against the Ducks balanced attack.

Oregon played without its two best defenders in Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe while OSU lost free safety Josh Proctor to injury in the third quarter.

Below is a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the Buckeyes loss.

First Quarter

Ohio State turns the ball over on downs at the Oregon 31-yard line after failing to convert on 4th and 7 on their first drive. Oregon is forced to on its first drive. Buckeyes take over at their own 5-yard line.

Second Quarter

Ohio State true freshman Jesse Mirco punts the ball to the Oregon 1-yard line but the Ducks march 99 yards down the field and score on the second play of the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by CJ Verdell. Oregon is winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.

Ohio State goes three and out on its third drive. Mirco punts to the 1-yard line again.

Palaie Gaoteote just made his first appearance as an Ohio State Buckeye. The USC transfer was granted eligibility by the NCAA on Friday.

Ohio State forces Oregon to punt. Buckeyes ball at their own 30-yard line.

Ohio State is on the board. C.J. Stroud finds Garrett Wilson for a 27-yard touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had two catches for 41 yards on the drive, which lasted five plays for 70 yards.

Oregon answers with a 14-yard touchdown to CJ Verdell, his of the game. Oregon leads 14-7 with 4:51 left in the second quarter.

The boundary has been open for Oregon virtually the whole 1st half. Ohio State is crashing the defensive ends in and leaving it up to the linebackers and bullet to seal the edge against the Ducks playmakers. It hasn't worked so far… Verdell and Brown are lighting OSU up — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) September 11, 2021

Halftime

Ducks lead Ohio State 14-7 at the half.

Halftime stats:

Oregon RB: CJ Verdell 49 yards rush, 2 TDs (one receiving, one rushing)

Oregon QB: Anthony Brown 10-19, 143 yards, 1 TD

Ohio State RB: Miyan Williams 61 yards yards

Ohio State QB: C.J. Stroud 16-22, 190 yards, 1 TD

Oregon offense: 102 yards rushing, 143 yards passing, 14 first downs

Ohio State offense: 81 yards rushing, 190 yards passing, 14 first downs

Time of possession: Oregon 14:50 Ohio State: 15:10

Third Quarter

CJ Verdell breaks away for a 77-yard touchdown. Ducks lead 21-7 with 13:38 left in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes answer with a seven-play, 75 yard drive capped off by a 26-yard touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Buckeyes trail 21-14 with 10:25 left in the third quarter.

Since the first series, Stroud has been excellent in this game. A perfect toss to Smith-Njigba and the Buckeyes pull back to 21-14. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 11, 2021

The edge problem has not been resolved. Oregon scores again on 3rd and 4 on a five-yard touchdown to take a 28-14 lead with 7:38 left in the third quarter.

You've seen enough to know that OSU has massive structural problems maintaining the edge, and Oregon's smart enough to exploit it. Back to a two touchdown edge at 28-14. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 11, 2021

Fourth Quarter

Ohio State continues to fight and scores on a rushing touchdown from freshman TreVeyon Henderson. Buckeyes trail 28-21 early in the fourth quarter. Ohio State converted on 4th and 3 on a 23-yard pass to Wilson to set up the touchdown.

Oregon goes to its bread and butter with Verdell on 3rd and 6 and he picks up a crucial first down. Ducks score on the next play on a 14-yard touchdown to Moliki Matavao. Ducks lead 35-21 with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Stroud leads OSU down the field and throws a 15-yard touchdown to Smith-Njigba on a 4th and 6. Buckeyes trail 35-28 with 7:55 left in the game.

The OSU defense forces a stop but Stroud is picked off on 3rd and 18.