Ohio State, Alabama schedule football home-and-home for 2027, 2028

(WOWK) — Ohio State and Alabama have schedule a home-and-home series for the first time with games set for 2027, 2028.

The Tide will visit Ohio Stadium September 18, 2027 while the Buckeyes will travel to Tuscaloosa September 9th the following year.

The two teams last met in 2015 at the Sugar Bowl in a College Football Playoff Semifinal. The Buckeyes won 42-35.

