Ohio State QB Justin Fields drafts petition to restart Big Ten

Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields is a natural born leader and is leading a movement to bring back the Big Ten and return teams to the field through a petition.

Fields drafted the petition and tweeted it out earlier today and it has more than 150,000 signatures.

The highlights including allowing the conference players and teams to make their own choice as to weather they wish to play or opt out this fall season.

For the players wanting not to play, allow them to do so without penalty or repercussions.

The petition comes less than a week after the conference canceled its fall season.

To read the full petition click the link below.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

