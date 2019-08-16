Ohio University welcomes first female athletic director

ATHENS, Ohio (WOWK) – Ohio University introduced to students, faculty and staff, Julie Cromer, the new athletic director for the university. This is the first time a woman has served as athletic director at Ohio University.

Cromer steps on campus excited and eager to learn the Bobcat way of life. She is a Midwest native, coming from Missouri.

Cromer explained that during her first 100 days as athletic director, she plans to step back and take it all in, listening and watching. To learn and grow an understanding of how things operate at Ohio University.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.