Oklahoma St. defeats West Virginia, earns spot in Big 12 Tournament semifinal

Oklahoma State’s Matthew-Alexander-Moncrieffe (12) gets past West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson combine for 34 points, en route to a 72-69 win over West Virginia in Thursday’s quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowboys outscored the Mountaineers 42-33 in the second half.

This is OSU’s second time beating West Virginia in less than a week. The Cowboys won 85-80 in Morgantown last Saturday.

Oklahoma State will play the winner of the Kansas State vs Baylor quarterfinal in the Big 12 Tournament’s semifinal on Friday.

