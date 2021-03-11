Oklahoma St. defeats West Virginia, earns spot in Big 12 Tournament semifinal

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson combine for 34 points, en route to a 72-69 win over West Virginia in Thursday’s quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The Cowboys outscored the Mountaineers 42-33 in the second half.
This is OSU’s second time beating West Virginia in less than a week. The Cowboys won 85-80 in Morgantown last Saturday.
Oklahoma State will play the winner of the Kansas State vs Baylor quarterfinal in the Big 12 Tournament’s semifinal on Friday.
