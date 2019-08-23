Suspended WVU women’s basketball player faces domestic battery charge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The likely reason for the suspension of a star WVU women’s basketball player has been uncovered. On August 3, 2019, senior guard Tynice Martin was suspended from the team indefinitely.WVU officials cited “a violation of team rules,” but did not provide any further information.

A search of Monongalia County Magistrate Court records shows that Martin, 22 of Morgantown, was arrested in July and charged with domestic battery.

On July 15, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded a residence at 433 Twig St. in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they learned that Martin had gone to her ex-girlfriend’s house earlier that day, officers said.

According to the complaint, Martin entered the house and pulled her ex-girlfriend’s hair and took her outside the house. When outside, officers said Martin and another female pushed Martin’s ex-girlfriend against the storm door and began to shove, beat and choke her.

Martin is charged with one count of domestic battery.

There has been no word from WVU on her status since her suspension was announced.

