SWAC postpones fall sports until spring

(WOWK) — Presidents from the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s universities voted to postpone all fall sports until spring 2021.

Fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The release stated that the plan for football is to have a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an 8-week training period in January of 2021.

