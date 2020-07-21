(WOWK) — Presidents from the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s universities voted to postpone all fall sports until spring 2021.
Fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The release stated that the plan for football is to have a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an 8-week training period in January of 2021.
Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- McConnell says GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments’
- Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores
- Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested; U.S. Attorney, FBI to announce charges related to $60 million bribe
- 2 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies shot in North Linden
- Police arrest sword-wielding man
- Newsfeed Now: Veteran catches baby from burning building; “Cat burglar” goes viral
- Pandemic death toll rises in West Virginia
- Sports complex offering safe training for area athletes
- SWAC postpones fall sports until spring
- St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest