Take a look at the ongoing seat replacement inside the Coliseum

College Sports

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

As the seat replacement project at the WVU Coliseum continues, it’s easy to see progress. 

Crews are continuing to replace the Coliseum’s 50-year-old seats with newer seats that are a slightly darker blue. Take a peek inside the storied basketball arena to see where the project stands: 

WVU will replace all seats inside the Coliseum at a one-to-one ratio, meaning the venue will maintain its seating capacity of 14,000. Right now, upgrades continue on seats in the arena’s lower bowl. 

These Coliseum upgrades are made possible by a leadership gift from Ken and Jennifer Mason of Alma, West Virginia. The new seats are scheduled to be in place by the start of the 2020-21 basketball season. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS