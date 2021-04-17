Takeaways from Ohio State’s Spring Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes took part in their first Spring Game in two years in front of just over 19,000 fans at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Tackling was not allowed in the game, but there were still a few highlights worth noting so below are a few takeaways from the Buckeyes playing each other.

Quarterback battle

C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord had excellent performances. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, was xx of xx for xx yards and looked poised from start to end. True freshman Kyle McCord also looked comfortable in the pocket completing xx passes for two touchdowns while redshirt freshman Jack Miller was inconsistent at times.

Jack Sawyer is that dude

True freshman and Pickerington North product Jack sawyer lived up to the hype wreaking havoc on Ohio State’s offensive line. Sawyer showed why he was the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country by ESPN for the class of 2020 forcing two sacks, one forced fumble and constantly pushing offensive tackles backward. Ohio State is deep at defensive end but if Sawyer keeps playing and practicing like this he’ll find himself on the field come Saturday in the fall.

Wide Receiver depth is unreal

Ohio State has the best wide receivers in the country and it’s not close. It starts with returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on the outside and runs all the way to two true freshman in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. Returning sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be prominent this season as will junior Jameson Williams who was a key part of OSU’s offense last season. Sophomore Julian Fleming did not play and revealed this week that he was trying to play through a shoulder injury last season, which is why he didn’t see much game time as a freshman. Those seven receivers will have to fight just to get on the field and whoever plays QB won’t have to worry about who he’s throwing to at receiver.

