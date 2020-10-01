The Thundering Herd have college football’s #1 scoring defense

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall’s offense has scored 10 touchdowns in just two games this season, that’s really good. What’s even more impressive is the Thundering Herd’s defense and in specific the teams scoring defense, which is number 1 in the country in fewest points allowed per game.

Eastern Kentucky could not score a single point off the Herd, App State was held to just 7.

The Herd is allowing just 3.5 points per game this season, which is better than anyone else in college football. Programs after Marshall include BYU, UNC, Notre Dame, and Clemson.

While we’re only two games into the season, the green and white have given up just one touchdown, and that’s all defensive coordinator Brad Lambert can ask for.

“You want to keep them out of the endzone that’s the name of the game on defense is try and not let them score and the guys have done a good job of that, just playing extremely hard, playing fast, playing smart, really proud off really how hard they are playing, how hard they are practicing.”

A reminder the Herd is off until October 10th. The team’s next game is a week from Saturday, as Marshall and Western Kentucky battle in one of CUSA’s best rivalries, the Moonshine Throwdown.

