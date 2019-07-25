University of Charleston Hires Head Baseball Coach

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) — The Golden Eagles officially have a new baseball coach. Athletic Director Dr. Bren Stevens announced Wednesday, July 25th, 2019, that Robbie Britt has been hired to lead the program.

After serving as both an assistant and interim head coach at Middle Tennessee State University, Britt spent last year as a high school coach and teacher in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Maryville, Tennessee native played three years at Maryville College before joining the staff as an assistant.

The University of Charleston is coming off of a Super Regional appearance and a Mountain East Conference Title last season.