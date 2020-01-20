UC Men’s Soccer Hold Open Celebration Following National Championship Victory

CHARLESTON – W.Va. (WOWK) – Fresh off their second national championship over the last three years, The U-C Men’s Soccer team was at the Charleston Town Center Mall to meet and greet with fans and continue to gain support. The Golden Eagles got to really see the impact that they have had on the charleston area.

After shutting out cal state 2-nil in the national title game back in mid-December…The golden eagles were on hand snapping photos and signing autographs.

Senator Joe Manchin was at today’s ceremony and earlier this week along with Senator Capito passed a resolution celebrating the Golden Eagles national championship victory.

Senator Manchin along with Golden Eagles head Coach Dan Stratford know that this program has produced results and has had continued success regardless of who or where they play.

This by far is the highlight of the season for UC, and both Manchin and Stratford say this is a moment that the program will be able to cherish for a very long time.