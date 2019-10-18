West Virginia State, Charleston football game to air at 11 a.m. on WOWK-TV

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia State University versus University of Charleston football game will air at 11 a.m. on WOWK-TV on Saturday, November 11, 2019. The Mountain East Conference matchup will be held at Lakin Field at Dickerson Stadium in Institute, West Virginia.
The rivalry game was initially scheduled to kickoff at noon but was moved up an hour so it could air in its entirety on WOWK-TV.
UC has an 8 and 1 record against WVSU, with Charleston’s only coming in 2017 at State’s field in Institue. WVSU won that game 51-28. The teams met for the first time 2010, when Charleston won at home, 42-0.
The University of Charleston has averaged 36.44 in the eight games, while West Virginia State University has averaged 17.62.
