West Virginia University men’s basketball climbs in AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) — After returning to the AP Top 25 last week for the first time since the 2018 preseason, West Virginia University men’s basketball is on the rise in the latest ranking.

The Mountaineers moved up three spots to No. 22 after defeating Youngstown State, 75-64. WVU is also No. 10 in the NET ranking, a key metric for NCAA Tournament selection.

But West Virginia is about to enter one of the toughest parts of its schedule, as it will face three ranked opponents — two of them ranked in the top five — during the next four games.

Upcoming opponent Ohio State is currently the premier team among that group. The Buckeyes appear at No. 2 in both the AP and NET rankings.

After that matchup Sunday in Cleveland, the Mountaineers will open Big 12 play against No. 5 Kansas Jan. 4 at Allen Fieldhouse. A week later, they’ll host No. 23 Texas Tech.