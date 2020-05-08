WVU Athletic Department Staff cut, Salary Reductions for Coaches

Morgantown, W. Va (WOWK) — WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons announced budgetary actions on Friday to help mitigate financial effect of COVID-19.

Athletic staff salary reductions will for 2021 will include Lyons, Neal Brown, Bob Huggins, Mike Carey, and Randy Mazey taking voluntary 10$ salary reduction starting on July 1st.

Lyons also announced that nearly one-third of the athletic department staff (65 employees) will be furloughed 60 days, from May 24th to July 26th.

Some employees will not return to the department.

Additionally, Lyons said that coaches and athletic staff making more than $100,000 will receive a 5% reduction, while a 2.5% reduction will be implemented to staff salaries less than $100,000.