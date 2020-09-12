WVU beats Eastern Kentucky in season opener

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineers hosted Eastern Kentucky at home for their season opener Saturday.

Hours before the game, it was announced that 11 players got suspended for not abiding by team rules.

The school would not specify the reason for the suspensions, except to say they were not tied to the coronavirus.

Ten of the 11 players suspended were on offense.

West Virginia overcame the suspension of 11 players; the Mountaineers led 42-7 at halftime.

Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield were key play makers in the run game; each scoring twice and each finishing the game with career highs of 123 yards.

West Virginia did not have a single 100-yard rusher last season.

Brown also scored once in the air for a total of three TDs.

The final was 56-10.