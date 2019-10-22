WVU football unveils 2020 schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) — West Virginia football has released its full schedule for the 2020 season, which features seven home dates for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers kick their season off on Sept. 5 against Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. They then head home for a pair of non-conference games against Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 12) and Maryland (Sept. 19).

West Virginia begins their conference slate with a Homecoming game against Kansas State, with additional home games coming against TCU (Oct. 10), Kansas (Oct. 24), Oklahoma (Nov. 7) and Baylor (Nov. 21). The Oklahoma matchup will also be Mountaineer Week.

Their first true away game doesn’t come until Oct. 3 against Texas Tech, with other road opponents including Texas (Oct. 17), Oklahoma State (Nov. 14) and Iowa State (Nov. 28).

“This is a very challenging schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Florida State and Big Ten border-opponent Maryland,” Neal Brown said. “With the way the schedule is laid out, it gives our fans a chance to enjoy seven home games and a manageable road trip to Atlanta against a national-level opponent.”

All of these dates are subject to change, with kickoff times and the television schedule still to be announced.