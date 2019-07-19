WVU unveils finished Coliseum floor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – The home of Mountaineer hoops just got a makeover. In a Twitter video posted Thursday night, WVU Athletics unveiled the finished playing surface in the WVU Coliseum.

The floor design was first revealed in May and replaces the previous design, which was installed in 2009. Despite receiving dozens of suggestions from Mountaineer fans far and wide, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in June that he enjoys the new “clean” design.

“I really like it, very clean,” Lyons described. “I think it tells us who we are and our history within the basketball program.”