WVU’s Women’s Soccer Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown Speaks to Area Professionals About Leadership

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s not often a WVU head coach makes a stop in the capital city, but that was the case today as the Mountaineers Women’s head soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was in town to serve as a guest speaker at the Charleston Area Alliance Professional Women’s Network

Izzo-Brown is set to enter her 25th season as the Mountaineers head coach. She is the only WVU female head coach across all 17 teams.

The West Virginia Soccer Hall of Fame member embodies leadership spoke to members of the alliance about how to become an effective leader from within at any age. Her speech to 70 plus business professionals comes just two days after International Women’s Day.

Izzo Brown says she’s grateful to help those in the area try and make those in charleston the best leaders they can be.

“Really defining your culture and really having a clear understanding of what you need to do to be the best leader to your business group, to your team, to your family to whatever that is. Just knowing that I planted a seed and given them you know the confidence and the opportunity to just reflect on how they lead,” Izzo-Brown says.

The Mountaineers finished with a 12-8-2 record this season and Izzo-Brown admits she is still not over the team’s 2016 national championship loss to USC.

