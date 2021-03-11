Concerns about high school sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We here at 13 News have received quite a bit of emails from parents and fans asking what the guidelines are for high school sports right now.

Parents say they go to one game, and see kids on the bench spaced out with masks on. Then the next night, they’ll go to a different game and see kids spaced out with no masks on.

So, they’ve asked us what the protocols are now… and we asked the Governor.

He responded: “Every incident that has been reported… the SSAC is telling us that they’re checking up on it and everything. But we have got to try to buckle up and make it as safe as we possibly can. I’m an advocate to have sports. But if we can’t buckle it up, we’ll revisit and look at tightening it back down.”