Conference USA adds WVU men’s soccer as affiliate member

DALLAS, TX (WOWK)—Conference USA announced on Monday the addition of West Virginia University as an affiliate member for men’s soccer. This means that the Mountaineers will play in the conference for the fall 2022 season.

“As we continue to build upon this year’s national championship in men’s soccer and a very deep and talented lineup of teams, we are pleased to welcome another traditionally strong program in West Virginia to enhance one of our conference’s most successful sports,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod.

The addition of WVU will mean 10 total members for the conference along with Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion, and UAB as well as affiliate members Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

“Conference USA will be the new home for our men’s soccer program in 2022, and I think it’s a great and positive move for Dan Stratford as he builds our program,” said West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “Nine years ago, our men’s soccer program needed a new home and the Mid-American Conference served us well. We look forward to competing in the MAC for one more year and then turning our attention to a new challenge. I want to thank Commissioner Judy MacLeod and the conference athletic directors for the invitation and for welcoming West Virginia men’s soccer into C-USA.”

WVU went 6-3-1 in the spring 2021 season, which included 4-3-1 in Mid-American Conference play. They finished number 12 in overall RPI, only gave up six goals, and posted six shutouts that season. The program has won five conference tournament championships and two conference regular season titles. WVU has also made 14 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.