‘Cooking With Coach’ Inside the Kitchen with Cabell Midland’s Cristina Schmidt

MILTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Welcome to our inaugural Cooking with Coaches segment 13 Sports Reporter Jake Siegel here alongside Cristina Schmidt the Assistant Coach for the Cabell Midland Boys Basketball team and Coach what are we making today?

We are making Chicken Tacos & Mexican Rice. Let’s get to it! I’m hungry.

If you would like to try and make this meal from scratch, the recipe can be found below.

6 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast put in Crockpot. Sprinkle Adobo seasoning all over the chicken. Take 3 jars of Salsa (any kind) and pour them in the crockpot. Set crockpot for six hours put a lid on and let it cook.

Mexican Rice: 1.5 cups of long grain rice. Oil 1 can of tomato sauce Adobo 1/2 package of season 1/2 package of chicken bouillon 1.5 cups of water Put a little bit of oil in a frying pan, and sprinkle Adobe on top of rice. Brown rice halfway through then pour a full can of tomato sauce and 1.5 cups of water. Stir in the season and chicken bouillon. Let the rice come to a boil but make sure there’s enough water if you need more add some. When rice comes to a bowl cover with a lid and continues to stir until rice cooks all the way through. Rice will take about 30 mins to cook.