‘Cooking with Coaches’ – Episode #5 – The Burrows

THE PLAINS OH. – (WOWK-TV) – We are making history in our ‘Cooking with Coaches’ segment. Episode number five gives us our first college coach to appear on the segment and our first dessert. I took a trip to the plains— as Jim Burrow spent 14 seasons as the Defensive Coordinator at Ohio University, then retired last year to watch his son Joe play in his final year at LSU. On the menu today, The Burrows homemade ice cream.

14 Seasons at Ohio U, take me through your time there and maybe some memories that standout?

“Memories, First home game, we beat The University of Pittsburgh on national television in overtime, we had a lot of great bowl victories, a lot of great players go through here, l love the Bobcats, Joe and robin love the bobcats even though Joe is going other players and were are certainly LSU fans we will always be Ohio University fans, Burrow said.”

To watch your son now live out his dreams, how rewarding and how fulfilling is that?

“You can’t really put it into words, just to see all of his hard work and his persistence and dedication through this long and windy road we’re just so proud of the hard work that he has done, Robin Burrow said.”

“Just the development he had was unbelievable but no you never can really dream that he would be the first pick in the draft, the Heisman trophy winner, national champion quarterback I’d be lying if I said I’d really dreamed or knew that would happen to its been pretty special.”

If you would like to try and make this homemade vanilla ice cream at home, the full recipe can be found below:

– 6 Eggs

– Sweetened condense milk

– Evaporated milk

– 3 ½ Cups of Sugar

– 1 Tablespoon Vanilla

