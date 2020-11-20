COVID-19 scuttles two WV High School Football playoff games

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The already disrupted West Virginia high school football playoffs took another hit Friday as two scheduled games got postponed – and possibly canceled.

Cabell Midland High School was scheduled for a 7:30 pm kickoff Friday evening against the Spring Mills Cardinals and the Bridgeport Indians had another 7:30 pm kickoff against the Martinsburg Bulldogs.

But both games were postponed until Saturday, November 21st because both Spring Mills and Martinsburg are in Berkeley County which turned red Friday on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map.

Bernie Dolan, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission says the Cabell Midland/Spring Mills game will be postponed until 4 pm Saturday hoping. The same applies to the Bridgeport/Martinsburg game.

However, Dolan tells 13 Sports, if Berkeley County remains red on Saturday when the next map comes out both Cabell Midland and Bridgeport would advance to the next round of playoffs.