COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held alongside WV State Basketball Tournaments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia was the leader at the start of the vaccine rollout, and now another new initiative will help get shots in people’s arms.

A vaccine clinic will be held inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at the same time that the West Virginia Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments happen.

“Certainly having these two tied together, it’s the same message. We want to have some normalcy and the best way to do it is to get everyone vaccinated at this point,” said Bernie Dolan, executive director at WVSSAC.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, just over 11.5% of COVID cases in the past month were seen in ages 10 to 19.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says that many of those cases are attributed to athletics.

“It’s very important that we get this group protected so they can have a great summer and do fun things during the summertime,” Young said, “We want them to do those things but we want them to be safe about it.”

KCHD is starting with basketball tournaments then plans to expand to other sporting events throughout the summer.

“We’re going to try and be at Shawnee Sports Complex where they hold huge events, at Power Park, at different places we can capture people where they are in their busy schedules so they don’t have to make a choice between going to something they love to do and being safe at something they love to do,” explained Young.

This vaccination effort is to keep kids healthy physically and mentally.

“This is a great opportunity for our kids to exercise, compete, and do all those things to help them grow and get them back with their friends,” Dolan said.

All three vaccines will be available at the tournaments through next week.

